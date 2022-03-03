Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Trading Up 8.8%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) shares were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $38.09. Approximately 4,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 1,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSKFF)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

