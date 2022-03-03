FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Shares Down 1.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.21. 17,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 41,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,440,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

