Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,802,000 after acquiring an additional 259,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 121,183 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Core & Main by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNM stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.99. 30,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,927. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

