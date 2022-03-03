Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading 18.9% Higher

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 18.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 1,235,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 274,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market cap of C$72.33 million and a PE ratio of -10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Trigon Metals Company Profile (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

