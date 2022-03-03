Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading 18.9% Higher

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 18.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 1,235,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 274,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
The stock has a market cap of C$72.33 million and a PE ratio of -10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38.
Trigon Metals Company Profile (CVE:TM)
Further Reading
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.