First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Down 72.7% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of GRID traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,718. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $107.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

