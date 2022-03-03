Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Up 6.1%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 51,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 934,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGRO shares. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adecoagro by 52.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 392.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 140,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 1,133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 305,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.