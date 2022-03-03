Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Up 6.1%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 51,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 934,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
Several research analysts recently commented on AGRO shares. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.97.
About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
