Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Increases By 300.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HOVNP stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.52. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,846. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

