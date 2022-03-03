Lossless Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $18.04 million and $1.41 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000934 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00042713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.61 or 0.06649173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,260.27 or 1.00297801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00045799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00026097 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LSSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.