Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 799,406 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 799,406 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 5.32% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $129,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

FEZ stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 314,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,976. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

