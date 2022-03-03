DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 216 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $49,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,182. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.05 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

