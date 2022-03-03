RVW Wealth LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,162,781. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.49. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

