Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.340-$1.360 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.29. 30,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,912. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

