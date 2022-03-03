Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.74 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $1.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Splunk updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $7.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.28. 296,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.51. Splunk has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Splunk by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,671 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Splunk by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,606 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

