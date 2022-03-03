OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Announces Earnings Results

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

OSW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. 14,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

