Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.270-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million-$578 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.07 million.Samsara also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of IOT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.35. 139,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,556. Samsara has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,320,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,511,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

