Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.270-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million-$578 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.07 million.Samsara also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.
Shares of IOT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.35. 139,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,556. Samsara has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,320,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,511,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Samsara (Get Rating)
Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsara (IOT)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.