DNB Asset Management AS Buys 650,358 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,944,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,358 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $66,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 162.9% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 209,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,540. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

