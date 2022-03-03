DNB Asset Management AS Has $112.63 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,866 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,646 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises about 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $112,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after buying an additional 323,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $5,240,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,245. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average is $135.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.