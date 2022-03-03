DNB Asset Management AS Has $180.20 Million Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Criteo makes up about 1.1% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.08% of Criteo worth $180,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.99. 21,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,163. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

