Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Reaches $92.52 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $92.52 million and $276,497.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,206.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.40 or 0.06661008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.08 or 0.00260820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00733430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00069978 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.00410131 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.14 or 0.00301233 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 470,616,213 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

