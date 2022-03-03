Insider Buying: Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Director Buys 180,000 Shares of Stock

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) Director Jeremy Frommer acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Frommer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Creatd alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jeremy Frommer purchased 1,230 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $2,496.90.

On Thursday, January 13th, Jeremy Frommer purchased 2,304 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $4,999.68.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jeremy Frommer purchased 2,275 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $5,005.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Jeremy Frommer bought 4,300 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $9,417.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jeremy Frommer bought 7,500 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,875.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Jeremy Frommer bought 526 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,199.28.

On Monday, December 13th, Jeremy Frommer bought 460 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $998.20.

On Thursday, December 9th, Jeremy Frommer bought 1,046 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499.94.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jeremy Frommer purchased 427 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $999.18.

Shares of CRTD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Creatd, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Creatd (Get Rating)

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.