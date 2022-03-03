iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Timothy Norris Irish Buys 5,500 Shares

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) Director Timothy Norris Irish acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

iCAD stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 8,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,526. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. iCAD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.21.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

