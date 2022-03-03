Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) CAO Mark R. Kornetzke Sells 5,746 Shares of Stock

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.29. 35,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,779. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

