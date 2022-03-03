Nimiq (NIM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $24.83 million and $1.01 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,206.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.40 or 0.06661008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.08 or 0.00260820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00733430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00069978 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.00410131 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.14 or 0.00301233 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,618,532,654 coins and its circulating supply is 9,004,282,654 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

