Zacks: Analysts Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $7.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after acquiring an additional 369,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,811,000 after acquiring an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after acquiring an additional 64,669 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after buying an additional 275,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after buying an additional 261,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $55.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

