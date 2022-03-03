Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) will report sales of $22.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. Investar posted sales of $22.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $94.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $94.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $99.90 million, with estimates ranging from $99.80 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 7.44%.

ISTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 2,314 shares of company stock worth $45,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Investar by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Investar by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.40. 61 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13. Investar has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $211.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Investar’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

