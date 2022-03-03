Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Down 54.3% in February

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,804,400 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the January 31st total of 3,952,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CWBHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. decreased their price target on Charlotte’s Web from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CWBHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 197,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $5.39.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

