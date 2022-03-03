Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 454,793 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after acquiring an additional 280,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,445. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.