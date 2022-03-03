Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Down 82.0% in February

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the January 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DLOC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Digital Locations has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Get Digital Locations alerts:

About Digital Locations (Get Rating)

Digital Locations, Inc operates as an early stage developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the demand of 5G networks. The company was founded on August 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Locations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Locations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.