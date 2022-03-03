Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Down 82.0% in February

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the January 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DLOC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Digital Locations has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
