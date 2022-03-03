Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. Invitation Homes reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 291,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.56%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

