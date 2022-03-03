5,156 Shares in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,826,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,834,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.99. 3,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,071. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

