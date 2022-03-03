Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter worth $323,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 310.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sasol by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sasol alerts:

SSL stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.54. 30,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,227. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.