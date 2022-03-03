DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 2.5% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 4.49% of Arrow Electronics worth $420,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 29.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARW traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.10. 5,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.95. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.