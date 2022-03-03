Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Decreases By 85.8%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the January 31st total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.98) to €17.00 ($19.10) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target (down from €15.50 ($17.42)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.40) to €14.70 ($16.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.98) to €15.00 ($16.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Shares of CRARY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,256. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

