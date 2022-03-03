Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Decreases By 85.8%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the January 31st total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.98) to €17.00 ($19.10) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target (down from €15.50 ($17.42)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.40) to €14.70 ($16.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.98) to €15.00 ($16.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.
Shares of CRARY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,256. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.16.
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
