Berenberg Bank Boosts Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target to SEK 125

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 120 to SEK 125 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRDBY. Pareto Securities cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($14.04) to €12.60 ($14.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.92) to €10.30 ($11.57) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.77.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 257,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.10. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

