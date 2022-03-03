TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Issues Earnings Results

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.91. 7,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,736. The company has a market cap of $523.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

