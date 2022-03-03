TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Issues Earnings Results

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.
Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.91. 7,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,736. The company has a market cap of $523.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $19.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.
About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (Get Rating)
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).
