Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 428 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average of $150.66. The stock has a market cap of $373.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

