Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $312 million-$318 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.38 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMCL. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,363. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Omnicell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Omnicell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.