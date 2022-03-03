salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $375.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) received a $375.00 target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.16. 102,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.32, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

