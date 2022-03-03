Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.7% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.87. 184,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,159,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

