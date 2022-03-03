Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 15.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 61,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $62.60. 18,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

