Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.82. 24,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.14. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 19,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $3,905,514.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,419 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

