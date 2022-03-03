Analysts Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. LightPath Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

LPTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Shares of LPTH stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,391. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.27. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

