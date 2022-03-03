Mithril Price Tops $0.0299 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Mithril has a total market cap of $29.90 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.13 or 0.00218275 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MITHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.