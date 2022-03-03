Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GAMB shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.79. 488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $16.97.
About Gambling.com Group (Get Rating)
Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.