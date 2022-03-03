U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,557. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

