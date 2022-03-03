West Oak Capital LLC Sells 475 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,235 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.73. The stock had a trading volume of 120,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a one year low of $135.13 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

