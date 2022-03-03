Resource Planning Group Makes New $244,000 Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,868,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.81. 9,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,237. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.45 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.92.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,783 shares of company stock worth $4,506,184. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.