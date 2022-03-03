Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.780-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otter Tail has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ OTTR traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $61.33. 2,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.48. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Otter Tail by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

