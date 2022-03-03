First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 3.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 48,454 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,406. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $60.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

