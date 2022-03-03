Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Bionano Genomics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BNGO stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 123,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.91. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 77,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

